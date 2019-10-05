Bidding to Fight Drugs

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A bidding war in the Poconos Friday morning raises some much-needed funds to fight the war on drugs.

The Monroe County Commissioners along with the District Attorney’s Office held a vehicle auction in Barrett Township. Eight cars, SUVs and trucks that were confiscated during drug arrests and convictions were up for bidding. Photojournalist Tom Gregory was there along with about two dozen bidders and has the story.

“We try and wait until we get a decent collection of vehicles in. They’re always coming in and the detectives in the Monroe County DA’s Office and our law enforcement partners both local and state are working very hard on the drug problem. Every one of them was owned by a drug dealer who was caught dealing drugs, the cars were seized from them. The money by law will go into the Monroe County District Attorney drug forfeiture account which I control. And it must be used in the war on drugs. It will plow right back into trying to find other drug dealers who are selling poison to our children and vulnerable individuals in our county,” said Monroe County District Attorney E. David Christine.

“Today I picked up a 2007 Lexus IS 250,” said Collin Waas of Bartonsville, adding “Realistically I’ve been working on cars for 13 years so you kind of know what you’re up against as far as the purchase is concerned. Today I saw something that had a decent resale value and the car seems to be in decent condition so we walked away with what we came for. My whole family is in law enforcement so to see some of these drug dealers go into jail. You know the money comes back into the District Attorney’s office to try to stop the war on drugs especially in Monroe County where I’ve grown up for 16 years. I think it’s helpful and I’m glad to be a part of the cause.

“You want to get dangerous drug offenders off the streets especially the ones that sell the poison that actually kills people with an overdose. You also want to provide rehabilitation for people who are not violent offenders but addicted and the only way to do that is to have the money to fund what’s necessary to try and protect the public” noted Christine.

The auction raised just over $9,000.