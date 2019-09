WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A bicyclist was hit by a car in Wilkes-Barre.

It happened just before noon at the intersection of South Washington Street and Saint Mary’s Lane. First responders say a man riding a bicycle was hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the car did stop at the scene. South Washington was partially blocked but has since re-opened.

The bicyclist has non-life threatening injuries.