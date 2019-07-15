Beware of storm damage repair scams

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The white spots on these South Abington Township roofs don’t look like much, but after a major storm, they could end up costing you thousands of dollars.

More than a month after storms pummeled this roof and another in the neighborhood, Dave Allen and the crew from The Exterior Company are making sure the damage is fixed–Properly.

“These are both insurance-approved jobs. The insurance company has paid for the full roof replacements. We come out and do roof inspections, initially let them know whether or not they have wind or hail damage from the storms that came through and then we let them know whether or not to file a claim,” Dave Allen, a Project Manager for The Exterior Company said.

Those claims can be a simple fix or lead to some unfortunate scams.

“You’ll run into people that target storm areas, think that they are going to come in, put a crappy roof on it and leave immediately. You’ll never hear from them again,” Allen warned.

Reports of scams are common after major weather events, people who are just cutting corners to make a few bucks, but they’re also cutting a few laws.

“Some homeowner just want companies to pay their deductible. Any company that says that they can do that is breaking the law. It’s illegal. We can’t do that for you, it’s actually insurance fraud. As soon as somebody says they’re going to do that for you, that should be your first flag that something is wrong,” Allen said.

Allen says the usual suspect in these cases is a ‘roof-over’ installation.

“They just put new shingles over the existing shingles. When you do that, you have no warranty at all, with your roof. People can promise you the world with a warranty, but it means nothing because no manufacturer will stand behind that shingle,” Allen added.

This South Abington home had a rot spot that ended up being covered in the renovations.

Even if you don’t think your home has been damaged, it’s a free inspection. We’ll just come out, give us a shout. We’ll come out, take a look at it.