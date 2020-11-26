Beware coronavirus vaccine trial scams

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As the world gets ready for the development of COVID vaccines, scammers are already trying to dupe people.

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about scams surrounding fake vaccine trials.

Criminals are taking advantage of people’s desperation during the pandemic by sending text messages, e-mails or even social media messages.

They’re telling people that they qualify for clinical trials and are offering money for them to participate.

“If you get the text, they will ask you to click on a link or download some type of document. If you are downloading a document, you could be putting malware on your computer. That’s a big problem. They are trying to take your information. If you click on a link they might be fishing throughout your personal information,” Rihanna Smith Hamblin of the Better Business Bureau said.

Experts say if you haven’t inquired about a clinical trial and you get a message about one, delete it. Real clinical trials will never ask you to pay them.

You shouldn’t give out your social security number or financial information. To find out if a clinical trial is real go to clinicaltrials.gov.

It’s a free searchable database of studies on a wide range of diseases.