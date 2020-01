(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Where is the best place to retire?

Wallethub is out with a new survey and big surprise- Florida topped the list.

Colorado and New Hampshire followed.

Pennsylvania ranked 13th.

The personal finance site based its selection on affordability, state friendliness to elders, and overall quality of life.

Kentucky, by the way, was last on the list.

Source: WalletHub