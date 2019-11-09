Berwick Salvation Army Needs Community Help

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) With November in full swing and Christmas still weeks away, a local Salvation Army is asking for the community’s help this season.

Eyewitness News reporter Logan Westrope has the story.

The Berwick Salvation Army is getting ready for the Christmas season, but this year they are planning to package the gifts in a different way.

“This year… I was in a store and I was watching people purchase backpacks and duffel bags and all kinds of stuff. So, I got the idea of using a 30 inch size duffel bag to stuff toys into,” Said Major Sheryl Hershey, Berwick Corps officer, Pastor

In previous years, the organization has used plastic bags and boxes to pack toys and clothing, but it came with some difficulty.

“In the past, we have had issues where the boxes were just a little bit too big or the bags are too many, or the car is too small, and they just can’t get everything into the car.”

So, that’s when Major Hershey thought of an alternative way to store the items while also providing the kids with a bag that would be used for times to come.

“The kids could use it for school, they could use it as a diaper bag, they could use it for camping during the summer or going swimming at the pool, or whatever they might need it for. It would give them an extra packing bag they could put stuff in.”

Last Christmas, Berwick Salvation Army donated new toys, games, and clothing to nearly 500 children in the area.”

And for this year, they are hoping the community will come together to donate 30-inch duffel bags for those in need of a little extra assistance this holiday.

Bring donations of duffel bags, cash or check made out to The Salvation Army of Berwick to the Corps or mail them to the Corps at 320 W. 2nd Street, Berwick, PA 18603. In the memo line of the check, please write ‘Christmas duffel bags’.