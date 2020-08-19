Berwick River Fest canceled

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) This year’s Berwick River Fest has been canceled.

Organizers say they made the decision to cancel the event to protect both attendees, workers, and volunteers who take part in the festival.

Eyewitness News spoke with vendors who attend River Fest yearly. They say they understand the importance of public safety. They tell us festivals like River Fest are their primary way of making revenue.

Reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more from the festival’s vendors on later editions of Eyewitness News.