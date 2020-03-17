Berwick pub & eatery goes into shutdown with community support

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) While many businesses are staring down a hard two weeks, one Columbia county business is heading into the shutdown with style.

The Forge has been in business for six months and has a strong community support base. Instead of hanging their heads at the forge, they decided St. Patrick’s needed to be celebrated before the option to do it together is taken away.

“We were going to cook at home and then I saw no more bar tomorrow so we came to eat here,” said local customer Bev Bull. “I want to support them. We want them to do well. We love our hometown people.

Mike monico has been stepping up sanitation at the forge since they opened and met every challenge with growing concerns. He now faces a new challenge with this shutdown.

“We are rethinking the game here. Because of being a new establishment, we cannot lose this so we’re doing takeout,” said Monico. “We’re even going to offer delivery. “

Monday night’s crowd showed the community is out to help their establishment and there’s hope that countless residents will be able to do the same across the nation.

“Ya know, you can’t come in and sit down but you can certainly do the takeout and help everyone out,” said customer Greg Daily. “It’s going to be hard for everyone.”

Local businesses will need all the help they can get and there’s more than profits on the table for many.

“I have 35 employees here that don’t know if they have a job tomorrow because of the shutdown,” said Monico. “I’m doing everything I can to keep them employed and keep this business going because they also have families.”