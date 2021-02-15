Berwick police officers now wearing body cameras

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As of February 1, Berwick police officers have been wearing body cameras as part of their uniform.

“It’s a tool that’s going to protect the public, no doubt, but it’s also going to protect our officers,” Berwick Police Department Chief Ken Strish said.

The body cameras are small, lightweight and fit right into a police officer’s uniform. Chief Strish says he’s been trying to get his hands on the cameras for his officers for years.

“I’ve been a chief now for over eight years, and I wanna say it was pretty early on in that run where I would have liked to have implemented that program,” he said.

The project was finally completed through funds and donations. 16 officers currently wear them.

“The chief and I discussed this quite a while ago and we were looking for a way to get it with grant money so it didn’t affect the tax payers. It took a couple of donations to get them, but I’m thrilled that we have them,” Berwick Mayor Tim Burke said.

The program cost a total of $65,000. Strish says the cameras have multiple benefits for the officers.

“They get to review the footage, the records, to help them with accuracy on their reports. If they’re making arrests they get to review it now so that paperwork is going to be more accurate. I certainly like that aspect of things,” Strish said.

Strish says his officers face confrontations almost every day and the cameras could help de-escalate those situations. He says he is working on providing more de-escalation and awareness training for his officers.

Officers are urged to announce that the cameras are recording during every interaction. The cameras upload video to a cloud-based database automatically.