Berwick Police Investigate Assault of Woman in Her Own Home

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An intensive police investigation is underway into what is being called a “vicious assault” on a woman inside her own home. This story is still developing in Berwick.

Investigators say they have never seen anything like this in this community before. The victim, 51-year-old Geraldine Carson, is fighting for her life.

“We were dispatched to 320 East 13th Street for a report of a female tied to a chair and beaten,” said Berwick Police Department Chief Ken Strish.

It was just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

“ Upon arrival, it was observed that a female was found lying face down and bleeding from the head from an apparent vicious assault,” noted Chief Strish.

51-year-old Geraldine Carson was found by her roommate. Their home was ransacked. The television was stolen. Investigators believe Carson was targeted.

“This is an isolated incident there are no signs of forced entry,” said Chief Strish. “We do believe the attackers knew Geraldine. This is an isolated incident. The public is not at risk.”



Police are reaching out to the public for help.

“Anyone with any information or anyone observed between 4 and 5 in the area of East 13th Street and Walnut Street are requested to call East Central Emergency network 570-784-6300.”