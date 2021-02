LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Berwick man already accused in connection with a deadly attack in Luzerne County now faces an even more serious charge.

42-year-old Joshua Keziah was arraigned Friday on one count of criminal homicide.

Hazleton Police say Keziah brutally assaulted 38-year-old Frantz Orcel on February 13.

The victim later died.

Keziah is jailed without bail in Luzerne County Prison and faces a hearing set for March 12.