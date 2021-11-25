Berwick hosts Thanksgiving tradition Run for the Diamond

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people started their day Thursday on the run for diamonds!

The Berwick Run for the Diamond is a Thanksgiving Day tradition starting back in 1908.

“To a lot of people it’s tradition, it’s the way they want to spend their Thanksgiving Day,” race director Margaret Livsey said.

“It’s unlike any small town race there is. It’s early in the morning, people get fire pits going, you can smell people cooking already so it’s, I don’t know, the energy is I think that’s what gets so many good runners and so many people to spend their Thanksgiving morning in Berwick,” second-place finisher Alex Price said.

“It’s huge, it helps the whole race. Having people line up virtually all nine miles is, it’s something that you don’t have at any other race,” winner Matt Gillette said.

“Fewer people this year because of all this that’s going on,” Livsey said. “For instance, we normally would have quite a contingent from Canada, but because of their limitations getting back into their own country, they’ve chosen not to come and they will run virtual. Certainly they’re in for the diamonds.”

“Thankful that I could be here and race once again. I was injured in 2019 so I wasn’t able to race so, just thankful to be here and race with family able to watch me,” Gillette said.

Again, the top male runner was Matt Gillette of Allentown and for the women’s category, Paige Stoner of Virginia.

For a list of runners, visit runfordiamonds.com.