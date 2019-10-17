Berwick assault investigation intensifies

(WBRE/WYOU) — Berwick Police are intensifying their investigation into the brutal assault of a woman inside her home last week.

They made one arrest and say they are not ruling out a second arrest. Berwick Police charged Michael Porth on Tuesday in connection with the assault on 51-year-old Geraldine Carson. And it appears based on court documents, that Porth’s brother is now the focus of the investigation.

“I wish that honestly justice would just be served and that people that did this are completely caught and there’s no one else out there that did it,” Walter Hartman of Berwick said.

Hartman and Sean George live near the home of Geraldine Carson. They say they were shocked when they heard that Carson was tied up and beaten beyond recognition inside her home near Walnut Street last week. She remains in critical condition.

“Honestly I’m scared to walk out of my house at night because you never know what’s going on. You don’t know who’s out here,” Hartman said.

Berwick Police arrested 30-year-old Michael Porth on Tuesday night, charging him in connection with the brutal assault. According to an arrest affidavit, Porth had argued with Carson in the days prior to the assault that she owed money to him and his brother, 26-year-old Christopher Wolf Lynn. Folks in the neighborhood are uneasy.

“I was upset because she was my friend and now I’m scared it’s going to happen to someone else around here,” George said.

Other neighbors say they just want justice for Carson.

“I think they are glad that something is being done because they have to clean up this crime area,” Pauline Kishbaugh, a friend of Carson’s said.

According to arrest papers, when detectives first interviewed Porth, he blamed his brother, Christopher Wolf Lynn for assaulting Carson. We do know that Lynn’s name is contained in arrest papers. Berwick Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Porth remains locked up. He faces a hearing later this month.