Bernie’s Memorial Run/Walk scheduled for July 4th weekend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 37th annual Bernie’s Memorial run/walk will take place virtually this year.

The three-mile event will be hosted by the Wilkes-Barre YMCA on July 4th weekend, July 3rd through 5th. The race is held in honor of Bernie Hargadon, who was a past YMCA director. He wanted to create a race that anyone could accomplish.

This year, anyone can do the race from no particular location. Eyewitness News Reporter Logan Westrope has the details on how it will be monitored and how you can participate from all over the country on later editions of Eyewitness News.