Benefit that you’ve ‘GOAT’ to see to believe in Falls Township

FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fresh off the Olympics, another sporting event is set to get underway this weekend with the benefit of rescued farm animals in mind.

It’s called the “Goat Games” a fundraiser to benefit some of the most abused animals in the U.S.

There are only 10 accredited farm animal sanctuaries in the U.S. and Indraloka Animal Sanctuary near Dalton is one of them. Their participation in the Goat Games will benefit much more than just goats.

Mira is a goat that’s bananas about bananas. She is also the designated goat champion of Indraloka Animal Sanctuary for the fundraiser, the Goat Games, which encourages people between August 14th through the 21st to run, walk, bicycle, hike or participate in some other activity and collect financial pledges for the sanctuary.

“This is a great, fun way to fundraise and do a little play on the Olympics and for everybody to get out and get outside and do something that feels good,” Indraloka Animal Sanctuary founder Indra Lahiri said.

Helping champion the cause of the Goat Games is an acclaimed vegan athlete 2012 Olympics silver medalist and national champion cyclist Dotsie Bausch.









“The critical work at these sanctuaries is so important and especially Indraloka because of the children’s programs that they have and obviously with the pandemic, you know, children were locked in their homes for almost a year,” said Bausch.

Indraloka offers programs for at-risk children considered interactive healing for kids. Money raised through the Goat Games will allow for ongoing farm construction to house more rescued farm animals from goats to chickens and just about everything in between.

“We weren’t able to build quarantine facilities yet and so what that means is that we can’t rescue new animals. We have to have a place that we know that they can be safe and be away from the other animals until we’re sure that they have nothing contagious,” said Lahiri.

A wake-up call to help expand the life-saving mission at a home for nearly 200 rescued animals and counting.

“It means something. It means something for the rescued goats. It means something for the new barn,” said Bausch.

“It’s about spreading kindness and compassion right here in northeastern Pennsylvania and around the world,” said Lahiri.

So, if the abuse and neglect of farm animals has got your goat, you’ll want to participate in the Goat Games. For more information on Indraloka click here, and for more information on how to live a dairy-free life click here.