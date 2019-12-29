Benefit held for Schuylkill County woman hit by car

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Schuylkill County is pulling for a local woman who was tragically hit by a car while crossing the street.

Stephanie Cereghino is serving up shots of Southern Comfort at Pottsville Pub. It’s one of her regulars Colleen Murphy’s favorite drinks.

“I owe a lot of success of this bar to her so I felt like it was really important to give back to her,” Cereghino said.

Murphy has worked in several different restaurants throughout Schuylkill County, but earlier this month, she was hit by a car while crossing the street. A benefit was held at the pub to help out with medical bills and other life expenses.

“If she is working on the clock or off the clock, she’s an amazing friend,” Shara Stepen, Murphy’s best friend, said.

Ruby Tuesday’s, where she currently works, as well as former jobs like Wheel donated food to show support.

“It really shattered the community that something like this could happen to her,” Cereghino said.

“I’m not just going to sit here and not care about her. No one is going to do that because there is not one single person in the county that can say a single bad thing about Colleen Murphy,” friend Katina Frymyer said.

Murphy remains in the hospital recovering, but the community is coming together to show her she is not alone.

Other businesses in the community also plan to hold a benefit for Murphy.