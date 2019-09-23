Benefit held for local DJ battling ALS

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An event in Luzerne County was held to give back to a man who gave so much to his community.

The love for Dennis Fernandes was all around during a benefit at Rodano’s in Wilkes-Barre. Fernandes, who used to DJ at benefits across the Wyoming Valley, was diagnosed with ALS in 2017. Considering everything Fernandes did for his community, the community decided to return the favor.

“He’s such a special person. He has donated so much of his time to Special Olympics for the kids, political people for when they ran their events,” Event organizer, Mary Ruane said. ” He was always there and donated his time. It’s time for us to do something for him.”

“Oh my gosh,” Dennis Fernandes said. “It’s like having a bunch of angels… angels.”

All proceeds from the benefit help Fernandes with his medical expenses.