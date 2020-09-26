Benefit BBQ to support family after dual liver-transplant surgeries

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A benefit barbeque was held Saturday at the Wyoming Masonic Lodge to support a local family with a miraculous story.







One-year-old Olivia Colarusso went into acute liver failure last month. She was life-flighted to CHOP, where both Olivia and her mother, Kristen, underwent emergency liver transplant surgery.

Kristen was a perfect donor for Olivia, which is very rare for the parent to be able to donate.

According to the organizers of the benefit, Olivia and Kristen are doing well but have a long road of recovery ahead.

The event began at 11:00 a.m. Saturday and raised funds by selling BBQ chicken, baked beans, and potato meals. Baked goods, raffle baskets and t-shirts were also sold.