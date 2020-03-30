Bell ringing a sign of support during coronavirus crisis

SOUTH AUBURN, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – During these difficult and uncertain times, people are stepping up to support those who are battling the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines. A church in Susquehanna County is sharing their support with the entire community.

South Auburn United Methodist Church wants to share in that support in a different way by ringing a bell so everyone can hear. The bell is being heard from a distance and it’s sentiment is being felt across the region.

“We can’t go in the hospitals and help anybody but we can use our church as a background to pray,” said Arden Tewksbury, parishioner, South Auburn United Methodist Church.

Tewksbury is ringing the nearly 120-year-old bell to show support for healthcare workers, first responders, grocery workers, farmers, and more, who are on the front line.

“Everything that is going on across the country, if more of us can do something to symbolize our support for all these people,” said Tweksbury.

Tewksbury says the bell does not ring often, the last major ringing was back in 1945 when World War II ended.

“When we had the victory in World War II, my sister Louise grabbed me and said come on were going up and ringing the bell,” said Tweksbury.

Tewksbury says we’re fighting a major war with an invisible enemy. He plans to ring the bell everyday at noon until the coronavirus is defeated.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I do it for the whole month of April, whatever it takes,” said Tweksbury.

Tewksbury says the bell ringing is also in support for those who are sick and who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.