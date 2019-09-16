Bell’ Italia Festival Held in Hazleton

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The 12th annual Bell’ Italia Festival wrapped up today at the Hazel Township Community Park.

The event is put on every year by the Hazleton Chapter of UNICO.

People got to enjoy potato pancakes, pizza, and cannolis as well as live music performances.

The event also served as a celebration of Italian heritage and unity.

“We grew up with a lot of these traditions and a lot of the foods. It’s just a unifying thing, and there are so many things nowadays that are divisive, but this is a unifying thing.” Said Daniel DeMelfi, who is one of the organizers of the Bell’ Italia Festival.

The three-day festival started Friday and wrapped up Sunday with a fireworks display.

All proceeds from the festival benefit local charities and people in need.

