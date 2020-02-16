Beekeeping and poultry expo held at the Wilkes-Barre Mann Lake store

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is some event for everyone, even those interested in keeping poultry and bees.

A birds and bees expo was held Saturday in the Wilkes-Barre Mann Lake store. The event was hosted by Mann Lake and Stromberg’s Chicks and Gamebirds.

Guests were invited to listen to national speakers featuring beekeepers, watch presentations, and enter to win some beekeeping and poultry-related products. The event was family fun, but also an educational event.

“We feel it’s really important to continue that education and kind of a comradare. It brings everybody together and it’s information sharing as well,” Danielle Mislinski, sales manager of Mann Lake and Stromberg’s, said.

The expo wraps up Sunday and is free for anyone interested in attending.