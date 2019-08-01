Beaten Luzerne man speaks about his attack

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man who was the victim of a brutal assault is speaking out about his ordeal. 26-year-old Richard Meier suffered serious injuries including a brain injury in the assault. Police have charged two people with the crime.

Richard Meier says it is a night he will never forget and says he feels blessed that he is here to talk about it.

“Well, I’m just hoping for justice that’s all,” Meier said.

Meier and his parents talked with Eyewitness News Thursday about the night of July 20, a night they say changed their lives forever.

“I’m doing a lot of recovery. I’m doing well,” Meier said.

Luzerne police charged Jett Fleegle and Katie Lieberman Wednesday with the assault. Investigators say Lieberman, Meier’s coworker, had an argument with him through text messages. Police say soon afterwards, Fleegle, who is Lieberman’s boyfriend, attacked Meier in front of Meier’s Union Street home in Luzerne causing serious injuries.

He was unconscious when police arrived on the scene. He suffered serious brain injuries. You can see the scars on his head from surgery. He was in intensive care for a week.

When asked when he realized he was in the hospital, Meier replied: “Three days later. They told me I didn’t have a chance to live.”

When asked if it surprised him how violent the attack got, Meier said: “Yeah definitely did. I was scared.”

His parents only have one wish.

“That he gets back to the way he used to be. Kind, helping everybody. He didn’t deserve this,” Meier’s mother, Mariyln said.

As for Meier, the only thing he had to say to those involved was “I’m good.”

Meier and his parents did not want to talk about the court case, only to say they want justice and are looking forward to having their day and say in court.

During their arraignment Wednesday, Leiberman and Fleegle maintained their innocence. Efforts to contact them for comment Thursday were unsuccessful.