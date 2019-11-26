Bear Season Begins in the Commonwealth

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Black Bear Rifle Season got underway in the Commonwealth on Saturday.

Eyewitness News stopped by the check station in Coolbaugh Township where 39 bears were brought in on Saturday including one that checked in at 689 pounds.

With more days available during different seasons, there are plenty of options for hunters hitting the woods

“We’re seeing quite a few numbers of bear conflicts with humans so we have these extended seasons to deal with some of the nuisance bear complaints we see” Said Ryan Gildea, Land Management Group Supervisor

Last year just over 3,000 bears were taken during hunting season. The rifle season ends on Wednesday with an extended season beginning in some parts starting with deer season.