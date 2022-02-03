‘Be the Match’ campaign begins at East Stroudsburg North High School

BUSHKILL, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local high school teacher is starting a new tradition in her district helping those diagnosed with leukemia and lymphoma find their match.

Holly Lokuta is a health and wellness teacher at East Stroudsburg High School North. For the last 15 years, she and her students have helped those with life-threatening blood cancers by collecting spare change.

“We’ve collected over $40,000 to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and then the pandemic hit, and I wanted to find a new way for my students to connect what was happening in the classroom,” Lokuta said.

It’s a cause that hits close to home for her and her family.

“My nephew had a bone marrow transplant in 2016. His sister, my niece, was a perfect match so they did have that sibling match, which is unbelievable that it happened,” Lokuta said.

Now helping those diagnosed like her nephew, Lokuta planned the first-ever ‘Be the Match’ bone marrow drive to be held at a high school in Pennsylvania.

“I thought, ‘we could do this here,’ so here we are,” Lokuta said.

The drive consists of donors simply swabbing the inside of their cheek. Lokuta says she planned it to take place Friday during the high school’s basketball game against the team’s biggest rival, but the game was pushed up a day due to a potential winter storm.

Because the game was moved to Thursday night, instead of Friday, the swab kits are still on their way being delivered. If they don’t make it in time for the game and for the drive, they’ll have QR codes and texting codes available so that you can scan and text the code, and it’ll be delivered to your home.

“You will do a self-administered cheek swab. Bone marrow is very specific to our genetics, so the cheek swab will be sent out to the lab, it’ll be typed, and you’ll be put on the National Bone Marrow Registry,” Lokuta said.

Anyone ages 18-40 are eligible to be on the registry. If you’d like to ‘be a match’ you can text “e-s-h-s saves” to 61474 to register for a swab kit.