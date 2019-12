(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the holiday season, so be on the lookout for scammers.

Con artists are making millions of dollars by going into major retailers and engaging in gift card scams. Now that gift cards are becoming more and more popular among consumers, thieves have figured out a way to steal information and tamper with the cards inside the store before you buy the gift card.

Be sure to examine the decal covering the card’s PIN number to make sure the PIN is not visible.