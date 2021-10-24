Bazaar of the Bizarre held at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the Halloween season in full swing, some local artists and small businesses came together to share the bizarre and spooky.

Bazaar of the Bizarre is being held at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre. Over 40 local vendors have the chance to share the uncommon, such as human bones, taxidermized animals, as well as art and tasty treats.

Organizers are excited to have an event like this where people can represent what they are passionate about.

“Oh I love it! I love the community. I love the sense of family that we have. I love seeing people think outside the box to make their living. Not everybody has to have a 9-5 and you see a lot of people putting their heart and soul into what they are producing here, and it is just great,” bazaar curator Jeremy Pauley said.



The event is being held until 8 p.m. Sunday evening so if you still want to check it out, you still have a chance.