Battling Chronic Wasting Disease

(WBRE/WYOU) — Concerned hunters were out in Northumberland County Thursday night for a seminar on stopping the spread of CWD.

CWD or Chronic Wasting Disease is a fatal brain disease that affects members of the deer family, similar to mad cow disease. The Game Commission is asking for the public’s help in controlling the spread of this disease.

The first signs of CWD in the state was in 2012 in Adams County, south of Harrisburg, but this year the disease has gotten closer to our region. Officials say this is a very hard disease to manage and there’s currently no vaccine or cure.

“We can’t do this without the public’s support, without the public’s help. We need it. The only way we’re going to be successful is if we work together,” CWD communications specialist Courtney Colley said.

For more information on CWD, visit pgc.pa.gov or call 1-833-INFO(4636)-CWD(293).