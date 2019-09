GETTYSBURG, ADAMS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The reenactment of the Battle of Gettysburg has been held every year for 25-years, but that streak is coming to an end this year.

In past years, the reenactment battle has brought thousands of people and millions of dollars into the local economy, but the Gettysburg Anniversary Committee and the organizers of the event say there has been a decline in spectators and reenactors. Therefore the committee has decided not to hold the event in 2020.