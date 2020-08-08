“Baskets for Buckley” fundraiser held in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fundraiser was held today in Scranton in memory of a man who lost his life in a firework accident.

A socially distanced crowd gathered outside and inside American Legion Post 568 for the event called “Baskets for Buckley.”

People were able to buy raffle tickets or make donations in memory of 31-year-old Corey Buckley.

The fundraiser will help offset funeral expenses for the Scranton man who died in June. 130 baskets were donated to the cause.

“Just seeing something like that with the community coming out and making the donations and showing their support is really, is really a wonderful thing to see for the family,” said Lindsey Manley, event co-organizer.

Talks of a future fundraiser are in the works to help Corey Buckley’s family.