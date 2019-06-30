Basketball tournament held to aid Valley View player

A basketball tournament in Lackawanna County had a much deeper meaning than just some friendly competition.

The 3-on-3 tournament was held at Backcourt Hoops in Scranton to help benefit Isabella Rebar. Isabella or Bella for short, was in an ATV crash last month that fractured her skull.

Bella’s mother says she’s showing progress every day. But that progress doesn’t come without the help of Bella’s friends, family, and teammates on the Valley View Cougars’ basketball team.

“I think because of her training with basketball that she receives here, and they always told her she can’t quit, she has to work harder. I truly believe that is what brought her back,” Bella’s mother Jennifer Rebar said.

“It feels awesome that everybody’s around and just doing everything for me,” Bella said.

Even though Bella is showing progress, she still suffers with weakness, balance, and memory. She’s working with physical therapy to help. Bella’s mom says she can’t wait to get back out on the court again and play ball.