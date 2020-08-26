Basketball court guard assaulted in Williamsport

by: Sean Coffey

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was injured after an alleged assault Tuesday night at a Lycoming County outdoor basketball court.

A 76-year-old guard who closes Firetree Place Court each night was assaulted Tuesday around 8 p.m. According to police, the victim had his injuries assessed at a local hospital. The court was closed Wednesday.

The guard is pressing charges and police have opened an investigation, but there are no leads to the person who assaulted the guard.

