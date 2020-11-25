Bars and restaurants prepare for new alcohol restrictions

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A major holiday collides with rising coronavirus numbers.

It also has the state taking unprecedented action by banning alcohol sales at bars and restaurants Wednesday evening into Thanksgiving morning. It was already last call at 5 p.m. for local bars like the V Spot in Scranton.

And on what is typically their busiest night of the year, the governor’s order suspending alcohol sales at restaurants and bars went into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

But it’s only for Wednesday night. The suspension lasts until 8 a.m. Thursday morning. The eve of Thanksgiving is usually one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, but the Wolf administration announced the order on Monday to curb the rise in COVID cases ahead of the holiday.

“If you cannot sell alcohol at a bar after 5, there’s no point in staying open. Everyone that did purchase tables and seats will all be refunded,” co-owner Vinny Archer said.

