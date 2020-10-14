Barron Trump tested positive for coronavirus, Melania Trump says

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump walk across the South Lawn before leaving the White House on board Marine One November 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Florida for a campaign rally and is scheduled to spend the Thanksgiving holiday at his private Mar-a-Lago Club. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump’s son Barron Trump tested positive for coronavirus, according to his mother first lady Melania Trump.

The first lady shared the news in a post on the White House’s official website Wednesday, where she shared her personal experience with COVID-19.

The first lady said after she and the president tested positive for the virus, her mind immediately went to their 14-year-old son Barron:

“To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think “what about tomorrow or the next day?”. My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative.”

In the post, Melania said she was “very fortunate” to experience minimal symptoms from the virus, but said they hit her all at once and it was a “roller coaster” of symptoms in the days after diagnosis.

“I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time,” Melania said.

As for her treatment, the first lady said she “chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food.”

Melania thanked White House physician Dr. Sean Conley and his team, saying the Trumps are “forever grateful for the medical care and professional discretion.”

She said she is “happy to report” she has tested negative and hopes to resume her duties as first lady as soon as she can.

“Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did,” the first lady said. “If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick—I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day. I pray for our country and I pray for everyone who is grappling with COVID-19 and any other illnesses or challenges.