TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters from multiple counties are responding to a barn that has ignited in flames at the former Shadowbrook Resort.

Tunkhannock Township Police Department

Crews are currently on the scene of a barn fire Friday morning at Shadowbrook Resort in Tunkhannock Township.

Police are warning residents to not approach the area as live electrical wires are down.

Shadowbrook Resort was recently sold to new management.

Information is limited at this time. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.