Barclay Mountain Heritage Day

Anja Whitehead: “We’re here at the LeRoy Heritage Museum where they are getting ready for their heritage day this Saturday, (August 10). And we’re here with Matt Carl, who is the president of the LeRoy Heritage Museum. Now Matt Bradford County is very prominent with coal history and also lumber as well

Matt Carl (President, LeRoy Heritage Museum) tells us “Right, this is the most northern eastern point in Pennsylvania, we believe anyways, that coal mining was done and this area that LeRoy heritage museum covers the only place in Bradford County that coal mining was done. And so from 1912 to 1983, we did coal mining here. And that’s what we try to cover in this museum along with the lumbering history that occurred after that in the early 19 hundreds”

AW: “So when people come to this museum, what are some things they can see when they want to learn more from the lumber and the coal mining?”

MC: “Well we have several things from the lumbering era from Laquin and also the coal mining era so, in this exhibit, in particular, there are tools that coal miners would use. And they would be found after the coal miners left, still laying in the mines. Some of the things were literally found in mines years later. Or donated by families that have used them.”

AW: “And you said that something like this, this heritage day that you have coming up on Saturday is a very big deal for people because they’ll really get to see where they came from and learn more about their past”

MC: “Right, a lot of people that we’re associated with coal mining and lumber cane from other countries. So their descendants today are looking for history about their family. And they want to know where they came from, what kind of conditions they lived in what they did for a living. It really helps give them an idea of that through exhibits and programming.”

AW: “Well the Heritage Day is this Saturday for anyone that wants to come on out. It’s free all day. There are going to be some lectures, live music, and a lot of fun for all”.

