Banks staying busy during COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the coronavirus pandemic, everyone has had to make changes, and that includes banks.

The Choice One Community Credit Union’s lobby is usually packed with people, but due to COVID-19, they’re having to wait in their cars outside.

Because of this, the drive-thru has been busier than normal and tellers say they appreciate the patience customers have due to longer wait times.

Cones will be set up each day to help direct traffic in the drive-thru.

To help reduce the spread, banks are sanitizing the tubes with wipes when each customer comes through to keep things clean.

