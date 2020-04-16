Live Now
PA Department of Health COVID-19 Update

Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus By The Numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

Banks staying busy during COVID-19

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the coronavirus pandemic, everyone has had to make changes, and that includes banks.

The Choice One Community Credit Union’s lobby is usually packed with people, but due to COVID-19, they’re having to wait in their cars outside.

Because of this, the drive-thru has been busier than normal and tellers say they appreciate the patience customers have due to longer wait times.

Cones will be set up each day to help direct traffic in the drive-thru.

To help reduce the spread, banks are sanitizing the tubes with wipes when each customer comes through to keep things clean.

Eyewitness News reporter Logan Westrope will have more on this on later editions of Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos