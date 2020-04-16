Banks giving consumer breaks

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The COVID-19 pandemic has kept thousands out of work across the commonwealth.

Many people are just getting by and need some financial relief. The first round of federal stimulus checks have landed in the bank accounts of many Pennsylvanians. It’s an effort to try and keep heads above water in these uncertain times. Eyewitness News spoke with Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who’s issued a challenge to banks large and small across the commonwealth.

“There’s going to be a lot of pieces beyond the public health crisis, the economic and jobs crisis. Hopefully this will give people a bridge to be able to get that help that people need,” Shapiro said.

With one in five Pennsylvanians having to file for unemployment during this pandemic, Shapiro has issued a challenge to financial institutions across the Keystone State.

“Give people 90 days where they don’t need to make a mortgage payment. 90 days where they don’t need to make a car payment or consumer loan payment. 90 days without those annoying fees, the late feesa nd insufficient fees,” Shapiro said.

90 days without reporting to credit bureaus to help keep people out of an even deeper financial hole in these hard times.

“The good news is, banks have stepped up and accepted that challenge,” Shapiro said.

10 banks across Pennsylvania are giving those breaks. Recently Bank of America has come on board following Pennsylvania’s largest financial institution, PNC. Unfortunately, with every break we get, there come challenges.

“The vast majority of Pennsylvanians are stepping up and doing right by their neighbors, doing the right things. We are seeing an uptick in the amount of scams,” Shapiro said.

People are receiving emails asking to validate bank information to have stimulus checks deposited. But the IRS isn’t asking for any information.

“They’re just going to directly deposit the stimulus check into your account. That way, if you don’t have direct deposit, they’re going to mail you the check,” Shapiro said.

And others who are out of work are receiving emails with a link to apply for unemployment.

“The only space you should go to file unemployment is on the state website. That address is uc.pa.gov,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro adds that tenants are legally protected from eviction during this pandemic. His office has also responded to more than 4,000 reports of price gauging. While some banks are helping people up, if you’re being affected by those scams or issues, the line of contact to the attorney general’s office remains open.