(WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives need your help to identify the suspect in a surveillance image of a bank robbery in Berwick.

Berwick Police responded to First Keystone National Bank on Freas Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect is described as a black man wearing dark clothing and gloves at the time. His face was concealed.

Police say he took some cash and took off. No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call police.