(WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities make a quick arrest after a bank robbery in Lackawanna County.

Peter Kostenetskiy of Thornhurst is behind bars. He was arraigned in Dunmore last night.

Police say he held up the NBT Bank in Thornhurst with a BB gun and stole more than $4500 before taking off into the woods.

They believe Kostenetskiy also attempted to rob the NBT Bank in Elmhurst Township earlier this month but couldn’t get inside because it was closed.