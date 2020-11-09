Ballot counting continues in Luzerne County

Municipal workers extract Luzerne County ballots from their envelopes, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday morning, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Right now, Luzerne County is still going through mail-in ballots to make sure that all of the information on them are correct, such as signatures, if they are blank or if the voter’s information is correct.

Peter Ouellette, a member on the Luzerne County Board of Elections told Eyewitness News, this process will take about one week to complete.

Over 55,000 mail-in ballots have been received with about 2,500 being provisional ballots that need to be looked at. Ouellette says they’re about 90 percent complete with counting ballots.

