Bald eagles focus of Game Commission educational program

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Bald eagles were the focus of an educational program in Luzerne County Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission hosted the event at their Northeast Region office in Dallas. The state has experienced a resurgence of bald eagles over the last few decades.

Only three pairs of the birds were found to be nesting in Pennsylvania as recently as the early 1980s. There are about 300 nesting pairs today. And there’s one thing in particular organizers hope participants took away.

“If you are in an area where there is a bald eagle nest, to respect those birds and give them distance, and to not interfere with their nesting activities,” Northeast Game Commission Supervisor William Williams said.

The Game Commission is holding another program in August on Pennsylvania bats.