Baking for a good cause

FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The seventh annual Cupcake Challenge had more bakers than ever before participating.

And it’s all to help raise money for the non-profit Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. 28 professionals and home bakers competed side by side in Factoryville, Wyoming County.

There was a junior category as well. The theme of the competition, which is held every year on Fat Tuesday, was Carnival. It is a part of a class project for students in the Hospitality Club at Keystone College.

The students organize everything from vendors to the space needed for the competition.

“Getting the bakers to come in, set up, renting the rooms, everything. We learned the whole process of event planning,” sophomore hospitality and communications major Ryan Evans said.

“I think we try to combine fun, a good learning experience, giving back to the community, and making it educational at the same time,” Brenda Lidy, associate professor of the hospitality and business management program, said.

The winning baker was chosen by the panel of professional bakers. They received a trophy and cash prize.

The goal this year was to raise $4,500.