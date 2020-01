(WBRE/WYOU) — The Hanover Area School District is banning backpacks and purses at both indoor and outdoor sporting events.

Superintendent Nathan Barrett made the decision after an increase in spectators carrying backpacks to these events, increasing safety concerns. The goal is to eliminate the ability to conceal a dangerous weapon.

Barrett told Eyewitness News small, clear wristlets are acceptable, but anything larger will not be permitted.