Back to school for Crestwood School District

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday, the Crestwood School Board voted to terminate its contract with G. Davis Bus Company and rehire its former transportation provider, Rinehimer Bus Company. This caused a delayed start to the school year, but the Superintendent tells Eyewitness News this decision was best for everyone.

“We wanted to have a start like we had today. The additional amount of time that that allowed us to ensure to have a start that was organized, things were in control, and students were safe and got to school,” Acting Superintendent Joseph Rasmus said. “Had we started earlier, we just weren’t one-hundred percent that it would have worked out as organized as it did.”

Like any new start, there were a few issues for some parents getting their kids to school.

“I absolutely love Rinehimer bussing, however, the stops – my daughter, this is her first day of middle school, and her stop was not in the bussing schedule, so the bus just passed her right by,” Tammi Smith, a parent of a Crestwood student said.

Smith wasn’t the only parent to face this issue.

“He was out in the driveway and the bus drove right by the house and just kept going. I was at work, he was out in the driveway. He said he was waving his arms and everything but it just kept going,” Randy Darling, a Crestwood parent said.

“I am absolutely happy with the switchback,” Smith said. “I think it was a good choice on their part, so hopefully the new superintendent will be able to take it back to where it supposed to be.”

The superintendent is urging parents with bus concerns to call the school.

Approved bus routes A.

Approved bus routes B.