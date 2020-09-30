Back to in-person instruction at the University of Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Random testing throughout the beginning of this school year showed trends that prompted a move to online-only learning. Students and faculty are back on campus, Wednesday, at the University of Scranton; in classrooms and ready to move forward.

Like many colleges and universities, the start of the 2020-21 school year was met with anticipation and an abundance of caution. Through the beginning of the semester, random testing and observation of data lead university president Reverend Scott Pilarz and company to adjust to a completely online approch for the past two weeks.

Restrictions on visitors, campus movement and most importantly in-person classes lifts today and students in Scranton are eager to get back to it.

“You’re always gonna have bad apples. I’ve been doing my part and that’s all I can really do,” said junior Daniel Wolfinger. “Some students don’t really get it but i think a majority of the university though is kind of all come together and agreed to, you know, try to socially distance themselves and take all precautions.”

“We can hope that everybody will be more careful when we go back to classes,” added sophomore Connor Waite. “It’s an important part, the in classroom experience. It’s so important for learning.”

The university will continue to keep testing going and monitor case data.The hope? Like all schools in this cautious year, to be able to carry out the rest of the year without interruption.