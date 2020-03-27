Back on American soil

FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When last Eyewitness News spoke with the Stoyer family, their daughter Madison was stranded in Peru.

The Frackville woman and Elizabethtown College student traveled to South America in January and found herself with little notice and no chance to get out of Peru before international travel restrictions came down there.

A late-night email from the U.S. Embassy in Loma sent two flights full of Americans packing and boarding a plane back to the States.

The Stoyers are glad to have their daughter back but some frustrations remain with financial and logistic questions in the immediate future.

Eyewitness News talks with the newly returned Madison about her experience as well as some shocking details about her travel on Eyewitness News at 11.