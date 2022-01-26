Baby formula shortage raising concerns across the nation

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Responsibility and stress come with the role of becoming a new parent or caregiver. But concerns about the lack of baby formula in stores is adding to that stress.

“Trying to get formula has been the most difficult thing that I’ve come across as being a new mom,” Desiree Courtright of Stroudsburg said.

“It’s like playing Russian roulette, like which store am I going to find it?” Zoila Santiago of Stroudsburg

A shortage of baby formula is hitting grocery stores across the nation. Eyewitness News checked out the shelves at Shoprite in Stroudsburg and found a low number of formulas available.





“Even when I go to Shoprite, Wal-Mart, all the stores, you’ll find that they’re all dispersed and they try their best to keep it stocked but it’s empty, the shelves are empty for formula,” Santiago said.

“As a new mom, you want to be able to breastfeed your child, sometimes that’s not always the case,” Courtright said.

Courtright has a five-month-old son who’s allergic to dairy, making the challenge of finding his formula even more difficult.

“I haven’t had as much as an issue as I’ve had the last month and a half. We were running low so I’d go out to the store to go get some formula and I had to go to at least six different stores before I could even find one small can,” Courtright said.

Because of her baby’s allergy, she says he relies heavily on formula, and it’s adding even more stress as a new mom.

“It’s been a little frustrating. It’s been aggravating trying to make sure that my child’s fed,” Courtright said.

The Infant Nutrition Council of America released a statement on its website stating:

Members of the Infant Nutrition Council of America want to reassure parents and caregivers that there is infant formula available to meet their needs. Manufacturers have increased production and are working with retailers and government agencies to help ensure availability and continued access to infant formula. There have been reports of an increase in demand in certain areas and limits on purchases in some locations. Parents are encouraged to keep a 10-day to two-week supply of infant formula on hand and avoid unnecessary stockpiling. In order to help ensure all parents and caregivers are able to obtain the formula they need.” Infant Nutrition Council of America

The Infant Nutrition Council of America also says that manufacturers have increased production and they are also working with retailers to ensure formula availability.