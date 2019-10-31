Baby Death Guilty Plea

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Monroe County woman pleads guilty in connection with the death of her baby.

24-year-old Samantha DeFrancesco entered the plea in the death of her six-month-old son Brady in May of 2018. She left the baby in the care of her boyfriend, Christian Tuliszewski at their Chestnuthill Township apartment.

Police say they were both drug addicts and the baby died from blunt force trauma. A judge sentenced her up to nearly two years in prison, plus three years probation.

She’s already eligible for parole with time served since her arrest. Tuliszewski is still awaiting trial on homicide charges.