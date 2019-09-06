Babies born in Florida hospital during Hurricane Dorian

(WBRE/WYOU) — Hurricane Dorian is apparently responsible for a number of births in Florida.

Orange Park Medical Center near Jacksonville reported six births as Dorian passed through the area, three on Tuesday and three on Wednesday. The hospital released a statement saying hurricanes cause low barometric pressure which can bring on labor.

The hospital also said anytime there’s a hurricane in the area, it makes sure their team is ready for an influx of patients. Staff gave each baby a hurricane-themed onesie to mark their arrival.