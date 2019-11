(WBRE/WYOU) — Babe Ruth is poised to hit another home run, only this time on the sports memorabilia market.

A bat he used to slug number 500 nearly a century ago hits the auction block on Wednesday. The bat the New York Yankees slugger used on August 11, 1929 to become the first player to hit 500 home runs is expected to fetch well over a million dollars.

In June, a Yankees jersey worn by Ruth went for $5.64 million, making it the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold.